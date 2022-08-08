Kylie Jenner Channels Kylie Minogue In Glittery Silver Outfit On Date With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shares more than just a first name with Kylie Minogue. The 24-year-old makeup mogul wore an outfit inspired by the 54-year-old Australian singer on a date night with Travis Scott, 31, in London on Sunday night (Aug. 7). Kylie Jenner headed to the nightclub Tape in a glittery metallic silver top with a hood. Kylie Minogue wore a similar outfit, but in white, in the music video to her 2001 hit song “Can’t Get You Outta My Head.”

Kylie Jenner paired her silver top with a pair of mixed denim jeans and open-toed heels. The Kardashians star carried a tiny black purse in her hand. She let her dark brown hair down and covered it with the hood of her Kylie Minogue-inspired outfit. Travis, meanwhile, wore a purple Pearl Jam T-shirt, a pair of baggy jeans, white sneakers, and black sunglasses. The couple didn’t bring their daughter Stormi, 4, or their 6-month-old son out with them.

Kylie and Travis have been enjoying quality time together in London, where the rapper headlined two shows at the O2 Arena over the weekend. On Saturday night (Aug. 6), the pair enjoyed a romantic dinner date just them two. Kylie wore a red and white leather jacket with a ripped denim miniskirt, twinning with Travis who also wore a pair of baggy cargo pants.

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going strong as they are seen holding hands while leaving their hotel to party at Tape nightclub in London.

Also during the London trip, Kylie visited Harrods Department Store to see Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin on display. She brought Stormi with her and documented the mommy-daughter shopping day on TikTok. At one point, the duo came across a room filled with clothes, toys, and more for Stormi, who eagerly enjoyed her very own shopping spree.