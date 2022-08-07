Kylie Jenner Rocks Denim Miniskirt On Date With Travis Scott & The Pair Match In Leather Jackets: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a rare night out to themselves, after the pair welcomed their second child together back in February. The gorgeous makeup mogul and her handsome rapper beau were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a restaurant in London for an intimate dinner date on August 6. Kylie was every inch the fabulous fashionista in her ripped denim miniskirt, black pumps and designer shades. She topped off the chic look with a red and white leather jacket, which Travis twinned with as he added a pair of baggy cargo pants to his ensemble.

The adorable UK outing comes after Kylie made a TikTok to reveal she was struggling a bit after giving birth for the second time. Using a sound bite from her 2017 show, Life of Kylie, Kylie mouthed the words, “I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.” She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened up about her post pregnancy struggles since she and Travis welcomed their baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. The reality star, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, spoke out about it back in March on Instagram. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Photos Of The Parents Of Two Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, on Feb 10, 2019. They looked so in love as she cozied up to him while posing for photos. London, UNITED KINGDOM - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the perfect unit as they coordinate outfits for a night out at The 22 in London, UK. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kylie was also in her feels about being a parent this past Mother’s Day. She shared a slew of photos and clips of her baby girl Stormi and one of her son’s hands. Kylie has yet to share a photo of what he looks like. As mentioned, his name is also a mystery, although at one point they had decided to call him Wolf Webster. However, weeks after they confirmed the name, Kylie explained that they decided to change it.