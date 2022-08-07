Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.

When she’s not laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, the 24-year-old beauty keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

In her personal life, Paris has been very open about her romantic endeavors, including her breakup with her Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn. 10 months after they called it quits on their two-year romance, she appeared on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith to discuss the breakup.

“Heartbreak was the main thing,” Paris told Willow. “It was the deepest heartbreak I’d ever experienced but also one of the most powerful rebirths that I’ve ever had of finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician. I was scared to do that for a long time.”

She also spoke out about her mental health, revealing she has dealt with depression, suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Her music, according to the star, was her saving grace. “It makes me feel less alone and makes me feel heard,” she said. “There were some dark, dark times where I did feel like music was all I had.”

As for growing up with a father who was one of the most famous musicians in the world, Paris has previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbell, on the supermodel’s YouTube interview series No Filter.