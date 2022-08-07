Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Michael Jackson's only daughter rocked a crop top and ripped denim as she scooted around the tony suburb of Los Angeles.

By:
August 7, 2022 5:54PM EDT
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson out and about with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn share a kiss as they take a walk together in LA. 01 Apr 2019 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: Rachpoot / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA392313_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Paris Jackson rides in style as she hops on her Vespa to meet a friend for lunch at Urth Cafe in Santa Monica. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Paris Jackson rides in style as she hops on her Vespa to meet a friend for lunch at Urth Cafe in Santa Monica. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.

Paris Jackson was seen on a Vespa in Santa Monica in August 2022. (BACKGRID)

When she’s not laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, the 24-year-old beauty keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

In her personal life, Paris has been very open about her romantic endeavors, including her breakup with her Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn. 10 months after they called it quits on their two-year romance, she appeared on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith to discuss the breakup.

“Heartbreak was the main thing,” Paris told Willow. “It was the deepest heartbreak I’d ever experienced but also one of the most powerful rebirths that I’ve ever had of finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician. I was scared to do that for a long time.”

Paris Jackson rocked a crop top and ripped denim during her outing in Los Angeles in August 2022. (BACKGRID)

She also spoke out about her mental health, revealing she has dealt with depression, suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Her music, according to the star, was her saving grace. “It makes me feel less alone and makes me feel heard,” she said. “There were some dark, dark times where I did feel like music was all I had.”

As for growing up with a father who was one of the most famous musicians in the world, Paris has previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbell, on the supermodel’s YouTube interview series No Filter.

More From Our Partners

ad