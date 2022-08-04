Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Take Their Twins Zillion & Zion, 1, To Butterfly Habitat: Video

New dad (again) Nick Cannon and his pregnant girlfriend Abby De La Rosa are enjoying parenthood to the fullest! Nick, 41, and model Abby, 31, were seen in the sweetest video at a butterfly habitat with their twins Zion and Zillion, 1. “Today, we Immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies,” Abby captioned the Wednesday, August 3 video. “If I had to use one word to describe the experience it would be nothing less than MAGICAL!! Thank you @scbgarden This outing was one I’ll remember forever.”

In the video clip, classical music played as Nick, rocking a bright pink track suit, and the twins, both wearing white tee shirts and green pants, walked through trees and flowers as butterflies surrounded them. Abby wore a beautiful multicolored, off the shoulder dress for the South Coast Botanic Garden visit, located in Palos Verdes, California. The family was there for the SOAR Butterfly Exhibit.

Abby’s 116K followers took to the comments section to react to the heartwarming video. “What a beautiful family,” commented one follower, while another wrote, Breathtaking!!!!!! The music was a wonderful touch it took me on the journey as well. Thank you I needed the escape.” “The boys faces,” commented another follower. “Pure amazement!”

Another fan reacted with a comment about Abby’s relationship with Nick. “You always seem so happy positive and appreciative,” they wrote. “Like you are his peace. I’m sure he appreciates that.”

The outing comes on the heels of the birth of Nick’s eighth child, son Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi, on June 28. He’s expecting another baby with Abby, but that’s nowhere near the beginning for this prolific father. Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, (5), and Powerful Queen (1), with Brittany Bell. His baby son Zen with model Alyssa Scott died of a brain tumor at just five months old on December 5, 2021.

Nick defended his decision to have children under the unusual circumstances in comments last year. “I don’t have no accident,” he told Power 106 Los Angeles in July 2021. “Trust me there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”