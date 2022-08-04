Elizabeth Banks, 48, Slips Into Cherry Print Bikini As She Arrives In Greece For Vacay

Elizabeth Banks landed in Greece for vacation and she’s already rocked a slew of fabulous looks. The 48-year-old posted a video of herself in a tiny red and white cherry print string bikini while walking around her gorgeous backyard.
Elizabeth posted a video of herself from the airport wheeling her suitcase and carry-on while wearing a pair of flowy green linen shorts, a white T-shirt, an oversized denim jacket, black New Balance sneakers, and a straw sunhat. The video shows her walking into the airport before transitioning to her in a Shoshanna bikini in Greece.
In the video, Elizabeth rocked a white triangle top with red straps and red cherry print all over it. She styled the string bikini with matching, full-coverage bottoms that tied on the sides. Her wet hair was thrown up into a high bun and she opted out of any makeup as she paraded around the backyard of her gorgeous vacation home.
Aside from this vacation, Elizabeth has been rocking gorgeous swimsuits all summer long. Just last week, she posted a stunning photo of herself standing at the end of a pier while wearing a plunging V-neckline black one-piece swimsuit. In the photo, Elizabeth showed off ample cleavage while her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick, matching belt. She accessorized her look with a straw fedora and sunglasses and she captioned the photo, “#lakelife #berkshires thank you @smuil and friends.”
When Elizabeth isn’t rocking bikinis, she still manages to look fabulous in her outfits. Just recently she wore a silky red camisole tucked into a pair of high-waisted bright red shorts with a matching blazer on top and she topped her look off with red strappy heels.