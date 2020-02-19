‘Charlie’s Angels’: Noah Centineo Raves Over ‘Impressive’ Director & Star Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks didn’t just star in ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ she also directed it. HL has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video of Noah Centineo and more talking about Elizabeth’s skills as a director.

Elizabeth Banks pulled double duty with Charlie’s Angels. She played Bosley and directed the film, so sometimes she would in a scene playing Bosley and then have to drop character to direct the scene. “It’s like the most impressive thing,” Noah Centineo, who plays Langston, says in our EXCLUSIVE video about Elizabeth flipping back and forth between actor and director. “She is just a strong, strong, strong human being and so creative.”

Aaron Haye worked alongside Elizabeth as the production designer for Charlie’s Angels. He raves that Elizabeth had a “fantastic vision” about to bring the characters to life and “how to put them in new situations.” Aaron adds, “One of the most amazing aspects of her is her ability to adjust when things don’t quite work out the way one would hope,” Aaron says. “You run into a wall and she finds a way out and it’s an incredibly wonderful quality to have in a director.”

The film was released in theaters on Nov. 15, 2019. Charlie’s Angels will be available digitally on Feb. 18 and 4k Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on March 10.

In addition to Elizabeth and Noah, the movie stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Patrick Stewart, and Sam Claflin. Hailee Steinfeld, Lili Reinhart, Aly Raisman, Chloe Kim, Ronda Rousey, Danica Patrick, and Laverne Cox all made cameo appearances. Original Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith also made an appearance as Kelly Garrett, the role she played in the TV series. Charlie’s Angels isn’t Elizabeth’s first run as a director. She also directed the 2015 movie Pitch Perfect 2, which she also starred in. She has a knack for pulling double duty!