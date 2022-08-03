Paula Abdul, 60, Looks Fierce In Mini Dress At ‘Prey’ Premiere: Photos

Paula Abdul is always rocking some sort of funky outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Los Angeles premiere of Prey on August 2. The 60-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a short-sleeve mini dress covered in a cool black, white, and brown animal print pattern.

Paula’s mini dress featured flowy sleeves and a high neck. The dress was covered in three different colored stripes with a cinched waist. The side of the skirt featured long fabric that hung down while the hem of the skirt was super short, putting her toned legs on display.

Paula accessorized her mini dress with a pair of pointed-toe white leather pumps and large gold hoop earrings with a ball attached to the bottom. As for her glam, Paula had her long brown highlighted hair down in gorgeous loose beach waves with her front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Paula has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just yesterday she posted a video of herself wearing a leopard print fitted blazer with chunky gold buttons. Under the blazer, she rocked a high-neck black blouse tucked into a pair of fitted blue jeans. Voluminous waves and a bright red lip completed her look.

Aside from this look, she recently posted a video of herself wearing a Canadian tuxedo. Paula rocked a crisp white button-down shirt tucked into a pair of mid-rise jeans with a thick silver studded belt around her waist. On top of her blouse, she wore a light-wash, fitted denim jacket that she left unzipped in the front.