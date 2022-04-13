Paula Abdul, 59, Stuns In Cheetah Print Mini Dress & Stilettos During Night Out in West Hollywood

Paula Abdul stunned onlookers when she showed up at a West Hollywood club in a skin-tight, animal print number.

Paula Abdul has spent decades working on her amazing legs with her legendary dance routines, and she showed them off during a fun night out to Craig’s in West Hollywood on April 11. Paula wore a daring Cheetah print mini dress that clung to her toned curves with perfection. She paired the delightfully skin-tight, long-sleeved number with an embellished black leather belt, eye-catching fishnets, and black sky-high peep-toe stilettos.

Paula rocked her signature brunette wavy blowout hairstyle, and of course had a perfectly glam makeup look. The entire lewk caused a stir outside of Craig’s, where the Forever Your Girl crooner cemented her status as a style icon by posing for photos with fans, signing autographs, and answering questions. The fabulously fit 59-year-old singer enjoyed dinner with friends at the hotspot.

Word on the street is that Paula was out celebrating after reportedly taping a mystery reunion earlier in the day alongside American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and former judge Randy Jackson, according to Daily Mail

The former Laker Girl’s fantastic figure doesn’t come easily — she’s a longtime fitness expert. Paula’s Cardio Dance fitness videos were once a sensation among fitness and dance buffs. And even though she has arthritis, Paula said in 2020 that she continues to work out in various ways, including a rowing machine she uses while watching, and streaming barre classes.

“I love doing barre classes — and they have Xtend Barre, which is great for anyone and everyone because it goes through the fundamentals of doing ballet barre work,” she told Popsugar in 2020. “It’s incredible for body alignment and stretching. I have my own little barre, and the only hard thing is trying to keep my three dogs away from my feet. They like to stretch with me.”

Paula also said that during the pandemic lockdown, she kept up her fierce figure by taking Zoom dance classes. “I want to honor the inner Lil’ Paula inside of me,” she said. “As long as I’m making [exercise] fun, it brings out the child-like joy.”

Although Paula is set to turn Straight Up 60 in June, the gorgeous dancer, pop star, and American Idol personality won’t be giving up her fashionably fit figure anytime soon.