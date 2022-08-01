Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher

Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.

Kelly and Kyle have been linked since 2011, as the Emmy-nominated actress once commented on having a boyfriend during that year when talking about her hobbies. “I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York, where my boyfriend lives,” she told The Guardian in Jan. 2011. “I’m not saying any more about him except that he’s not an actor, not in the business.” She added that she planned to “move soon” because she prefers her life to “be in one place”. She would go on to marry him in 2012, per Country Living.

Then, in 2015, she mentioned — without name dropping — Kyle once again when speaking about taking a break from the stage to focus on her personal life. “I hadn’t done a play in eight years. I was doing play after play after play in London, and I couldn’t manage a great personal life and do a play,” she explained to Esquire as she starred in Broadway’s production of Old Times in 2015. “Now, I’m married and happy and content so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back.”

So, who is the man who helped Kelly back into theater? Learn all there is to know about Kyle Baugher below.

Kyle Baugher Is In Finance

Kyle is a successful financier, according to Country Living. He also lives a very private life, and his only known form of social media is LinkedIn, on which he does not appear to be very active. His page reveals that he earned his bachelor’s degree from New Jersey’s prestigious Princeton University in 2002. If he went to college at the age of 18, he would have been born in 1980.

Kyle Baugher Is A Talented Lacrosse Player

Kyle grew up on Long Island, New York, where lacrosse is a very popular and competitive sport. Kyle played on his high school team at Manhasset High before committing to Princeton, where his older brother Spencer played before graduating in 1998. In a 2002 article for Princeton’s athletic page. Kyle talked about switching from offense to defense after moving to college, which worked out quite well for him. “When I was recruited, I was an offensive middie. After the fall, I had a meeting with Coach [Tom] Tierney. We talked about what I was doing well, and I was surprised by how well I was fitting in defensively. He told me that it would be a way to get on the field,” he recalled. “I figured I would do whatever I had to do to get on the field.” He won one NCAA championship while at Princeton.