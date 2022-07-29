Jennifer Garner Rocks Denim Romper In LA As Ben Affleck Finishes Honeymoon With J.Lo & Their Kids: Photo

Jennifer Garner, 50, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super chic outfit on July 28. The mom of three ran errands in the Pacific Palisades wearing a green denim romper and a pair of purple sneakers. Jennifer tried to stay incognito by sporting a blue baseball cap and a pair of dark black sunglasses. She let her gorgeous brown hair down to reach past her shoulders.

While Jennifer’s been going about her life in L.A., her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49, and his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, have been enjoying their honeymoon in Paris. Ben and Jen Garner’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, have been seen in Paris, as have J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. The blended family have been spotted out to dinner and touring the gorgeous city of Paris while celebrating Ben and J.Lo’s wedding.

“Bennifer” tied the knot on July 16 at Vegas’s historic A Little White Wedding Chapel. J.Lo revealed more details about the wedding in her newsletter, On The JLo. “With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she said.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019. Jennifer Garner and son Samuel celebrate 4th of July in the community parade in a red convertible. 04 Jul 2022.

After the wedding, HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Jen Garner sent her ex-husband and his new wife “a beautiful bouquet of flowers” to congratulate them on their nuptials. “Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider shared, adding that the Alias actress “truly believes” that Ben and J.Lo “were meant to be together.”

“Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother,” the source added. “She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.” Ben and Jen Garner were married from 2005 to 2018. He got back together with J.Lo, who he was engaged to in the early 2000s, after her split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021.