Jennifer Garner Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, On Snack Run: Photos

Jennifer Garner and her youngest son Samuel spent some quality time together while out and about on Saturday, June 25, 2022. In the candid photos per The Daily Mail, the 13 Going On 30 actress was seen gripping an iced beverage in her hand while sporting sleek, athletic attire. She had her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail while she also wore bright orange sneakers and carried a large white tote bag. Meanwhile, Samuel matched his mom by wearing a brightly colored baseball hat and casual clothes.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018. Along with Samuel, they share two other children together, Violet and Seraphina. Ben got back together with his ex Jennifer Lopez in 2021, and the two are currently engaged. However, there seems to be little animosity between the blended families.

“She acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife after Jennifer Garner learned about her ex-husband’s engagement. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo” they added.

In fact, the two Jennifers get along so well that Miss Garner will almost certainly be invited to the upcoming Bennifer wedding. “She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” a second EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”

When it comes to how Samuel is coping with the new engagement, he and his soon to be stepmother are reportedly very close. “Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” yet another EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.