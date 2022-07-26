Audrina Patridge Reveals ‘Fond Memories’ Of Dating Chris Pine & Talks Leonardo DiCaprio In New Book

'The Hills' star Audrina Patridge spilled the tea about her run-ins with Chris Pine, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chace Crawford, and more in her new book.

July 26, 2022 12:31PM EDT
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
Image Credit: asey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Audrina Patridge shared stories about several A-list actors in her new memoir, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.” The 37-year-old reality star revealed that she met Chris Pine, 41, at a party in Las Vegas in 2009, and they immediately hit it off. “Shortly after, we went on a date, and Chris picked me up in his cool, old beaten-up car, which I kind of loved,” Audrina recalled, according to US Weekly.

Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge (Photo: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

After dating for some time, Chris became “annoyed” with the paparazzi attention over their relationship, Audrina said in the book. She also explained that the romance couldn’t last due to her commitment to The Hills, which Chris apparently refused to appear on. “My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately,” she said. “He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other.”

Audrina added, “I have nothing but fond memories of Chris. He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in LA — and I mean that as the highest compliment.”

Chris Pine
Chris Pine (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In her book, Audrina also detailed her alleged run-in with Leonardo DiCaprio at a Vegas club. “The bouncer kept coming over to me and saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating.” Audrina said the Titanic actor introduced himself and they “chatted for a while” at the club. “He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never hung out,” she shared.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Audrina also had a brief thing going with Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford. She said they met through his manager in New York City and reconnected in 2014 at a friend’s house in Malibu, where “sparks were flying” between the two. “We were just inseparable,” Audrina reportedly wrote in her book. “I genuinely liked him after these incredible few days together, and I had the feeling it was mutual.”

However, Audrina ended things with Chace and moved on with Corey Bohan, who she married in 2016. They welcomed daughter Kierra, 6, but split up in September 2017 and finalized their divorce the following year.

“A big part of me wishes I’d told Corey to kick rocks and just gone out with Chace,” Audrina admitted in her book. “He’s such a gentleman and so normal and kind. It would have been fun, if only I hadn’t let Corey back in and screwed up our chance.”

