‘Teen Wolf’ Movie: Allison Is ‘Alive’ & Returns To Beacon Hills In First Trailer

The Teen Wolf gang’s (almost) all here! The first look at the highly-anticipated Teen Wolf movie was revealed during the film’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. After 5 years away, the crew is back for another wild and likely dangerous adventure.

The biggest reveal: Allison is back. After seemingly dying in Scott’s arms in the season 3 finale, Allison rises from the dead in Teen Wolf: The Movie. “Allison, she’s alive. She’s back,” Scott tells Argent. The final moments of the trailer show Allison walking away from an explosion, carrying her bows.

The first trailer gives a glimpse at many of our favorite characters: Scott, Malia, Lydia, Liam, and more. The beloved Derek Hale is back as well. Get your prayer circles ready. Derek looks worse for wear near the end of the trailer as he crawls away from a new foe.

One notable cast member who will not be in the movie is Dylan O’Brien, a.k.a. Stiles Stilinski. Back in February 2022 when the movie was announced, Deadline reported that Dylan would not be “returning for the revival.” However, the trailer does give a nod to our Stiles. Scott is using his Jeep!

The official synopsis for the film reads: “In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

A release date was not announced at San Diego Comic-Con, but the movie will stream exclusively on Paramount+. A spinoff series, Wolf Pack, is in the works and will star Sarah Michelle Gellar.