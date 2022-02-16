‘Teen Wolf’ Movie: The Key Cast Members Not Returning, The Release Date & More You Need To Know

It’s time to return to Beacon Hills. The ‘Teen Wolf’ movie is officially happening. Here’s everything we know about the cast, who’s not coming back, and more.

Cue the screams of the millions of Teen Wolf fans around the globe. The cast of Teen Wolf The Movie has been officially revealed, and so many of your favorite stars will be back for a new adventure. The film was first announced in September 2021, along with a teaser video, and now we know who’s returning (and who’s not).

Teen Wolf The Movie comes 5 years after the MTV show aired its series finale in 2017. The show left fans with hope for a new chapter, and we’re finally getting it in the form of a movie. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news and updates about the Teen Wolf movie.

‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Release Date

Teen Wolf The Movie does not have a set release date at the moment. The film, penned by series creator Jeff Davis, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

Who Is Going To Be In The ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie?

The cast was unveiled during the movie’s announcement on February 15. The list features many familiar faces we know and love from the Teen Wolf series. The cast includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

However, there are a number of key cast members who are not on the list to return. Arden Cho, who played Kira from seasons 3 to 5, reportedly turned down an offer to return. She was Teen Wolf’s only actress of color among the four female series regular cast members. According to Deadline, Arden was “offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.”

Tyler Hoechlin, who played favorite Derek Hale, was also not on the list of returning cast members. Deadline reported that his “status appears to be in flux,” and he may return. All American star Cody Christian, who played bad-boy Theo in the final two seasons, is not currently on the list to return.

The million-dollar question is: will Dylan O’Brien be in the Teen Wolf movie? As of right now, we just don’t know. Deadline reported that Dylan, along with Arden, is “not returning for the revival.” Dylan played the beloved Stiles Stilinski, Scott McCall’s best friend, throughout the show’s 6 seasons.

Dylan has gone on to have major movie roles and recently starred in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film. Dylan appeared in the final season of Teen Wolf in a limited capacity due to his busy schedule. The actor has never shied away about his love for Teen Wolf. He was a part of the 2020 cast reunion and even kept Stiles’ Jeep once filming wrapped.

While at the moment, it appears that Dylan is not going to be in Teen Wolf The Movie, Paramount+ made sure to note: “additional cast names to be announced.” The Teen Wolf Instagram page also shared the news and said: “more names to come.”

What Is ‘Teen Wolf The Movie’ About?

When Teen Wolf ended in 2017, the story was left open-ended. There was a flash-forward that showed Scott and Argent teaming up to find a group of young teen werewolves who are being hunted by Monroe’s followers. Scott welcomes them into his pack.

A synopsis for the highly-anticipated movie was revealed on February 15 along with the cast. The synopsis reads: “In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Where To Watch The ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie

While the Teen Wolf series aired on MTV, Teen Wolf The Movie will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. As of right now, there are no plans for the movie to air on MTV.

While we await the premiere of Teen Wolf The Movie, you can easily do a Teen Wolf rewatch of the show’s 100 episodes. All 6 seasons of the series are available on Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount+. You need a subscription to at least one of them to be able to watch.

Will There Be A Season 7 Of ‘Teen Wolf’?

While the majority of the original cast is assembling for Teen Wolf The Movie, there will not be a season 7 of Teen Wolf. The show’s run came to an end in 2017 after 6 seasons.

However, Jeff Davis is developing a new series titled Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo van Belkom. The Teen Wolf movie and Wolf Pack are part of Jeff’s multi-year overall deal with Paramount+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”