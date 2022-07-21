Prince George Flashes A Big Toothy Grin In 9th Birthday Portrait By Kate Middleton

Prince George has been the talk of the town recently after making hilarious faces at Wimbledon — and now he has his adorable mug immortalized for his birthday! His parents Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the cutest photo of their first born via social media on Thursday, July 21 to mark his big day, as seen here. In the snap, which was captioned “George is turning 9!”, the young royal flashed a big toothy grin, looking like the mini-me of his future-king-of-England father.

Just two weeks ago, George was spotted putting on a few goofy faces at the legendary tennis competition, where Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were battling it out in the men’s singles final. All the tomfoolery went down while George was seated between his parents. Although he was dressed like he was ready for business in a cute suit, the heir to the throne was more about making merry. Meanwhile, Kate looked incredible in her polka dot navy dress, while Prince William kept a dapper figure in his grey jacket and dark pants.

It appears George is taking lessons from his little brother, Prince Louis, who caused a little mischief recently at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. While the family was taking in all the extravagant festivities in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, Prince Louis stuck out his tongue and held up his fingers towards his mum, who hilariously tried to put a stop to his antics immediately.

The fun outing marked Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch celebrated the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.