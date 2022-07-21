Prince George Flashes A Big Toothy Grin In 9th Birthday Portrait By Kate Middleton

Prince George was as cute as a button flashing a huge smile for the camera, as his royal parents captioned the adorable snap, "George is turning 9!"

By:
July 21, 2022 6:01PM EDT
View gallery
Embargoed until 10.30pm BST 21st July 2019. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31st DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Free for use, News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar.Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (10342904a)Prince GeorgePrince George's sixth birthday photoshoot, Kensington Palace Garden, London, UK - 21 Jul 2019This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
(RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Augstein/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12205118db)Prince William (R), Kate (L) the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George (C) in the stands during the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, 11 July 2021.Final - Italy vs England, London, United Kingdom - 11 Jul 2021
Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William Royal Family Portrait, Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 03 Jan 2020 This new portrait has been released to mark the start of a new decade. This is only the second time such a portrait has been issued. The first was released in April 2016 to celebrate Her Majesty's 90th birthday. The portrait was then used on special commemorative stamps released by the Royal Mail. This new portrait was taken by the same photographer, Ranald Mackechnie, in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday December 18, 2019. This photograph is solely for news editorial use only; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph; no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use); not for use after 15th January 2020 without prior permission from Royal Communications. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince George has been the talk of the town recently after making hilarious faces at Wimbledon — and now he has his adorable mug immortalized for his birthday! His parents Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the cutest photo of their first born via social media on Thursday, July 21 to mark his big day, as seen here. In the snap, which was captioned “George is turning 9!”, the young royal flashed a big toothy grin, looking like the mini-me of his future-king-of-England father.

Prince George had a new photo of himself shared by his parents on his 9th birthday. (Shutterstock)

Just two weeks ago, George was spotted putting on a few goofy faces at the legendary tennis competition, where Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were battling it out in the men’s singles final. All the tomfoolery went down while George was seated between his parents. Although he was dressed like he was ready for business in a cute suit, the heir to the throne was more about making merry. Meanwhile, Kate looked incredible in her polka dot navy dress, while Prince William kept a dapper figure in his grey jacket and dark pants.

It appears George is taking lessons from his little brother, Prince Louis, who caused a little mischief recently at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. While the family was taking in all the extravagant festivities in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, Prince Louis stuck out his tongue and held up his fingers towards his mum, who hilariously tried to put a stop to his antics immediately.

Kate Middleton and Prince George enjoyed a tennis match together. (Shutterstock)

The fun outing marked Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch celebrated the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.

More From Our Partners

ad