Rihanna Rocks Leggings & High Heeled Boots In Paris 2 Months After Giving Birth To 1st Child

Rihanna, 34, continued a series of rare appearances in support of A$AP Rocky at the Longchamps racecourse in Paris over the weekend! In pics you can SEE HERE, the “Umbrella” songstress rocked skin-tight black “pantaboots” by Balenciaga x Adidas as she arrived for the Lollapalooza music festival on July 17 to see Rocky perform. The new mama also wore a long-sleeved green and blue athletic windbreaker by Martine Rose and accessorized with heavy layers of freshwater pearl necklaces.

She wore her hair in a stylish updo and wore chunky earrings and rings on both hands. She carried sunglasses and a cell phone and looked relaxed and confident as she navigated the venue while rocking dark, rich shades of lipstick and eyeshadow. The pantaboot look she wore on Sunday is a bold and fashion-forward choice favored heavily by Kim Kardashian in recent public appearances.

Meanwhile, Rocky, 33, showed off his colorful side onstage with a fuzzy cap in rainbow colors and fuzzy, neon-green glasses. He also wore plaid pants and a novelty tee shirt. Rihanna’s public appearance comes just two months after the May 13 birth of her first child, a boy.

And while the public anxiously awaits a chance to meet the little guy, the protective new mom is taking her time debuting him. According to a source, Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend are fully in love following his birth. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. “She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding.”

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now,” the source continued. “Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can.”