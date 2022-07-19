Cher Remembers ‘Screaming In Pain’ After Miscarriage As She Condemns Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, the always-outspoken Cher, 76, recalled a devastating pregnancy loss. “When I was young I had 3 miscarriages.1st at 18,” the “Believe” singer said in a tweet shared on July 18. Cher explained that she was home alone and her late husband Sonny Bono found her “sobbing” and “rocking on our floor” when she lost the baby.

When I was young I had 3 miscarriages.1st at 18.I was alone in our house.son came home & I was sobbing,& rocking on our floor.when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain.couldn’t even stop in elevator.dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY😭 — Cher (@cher) July 19, 2022

“When I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain,” Cher recalled. “couldn’t even stop in elevator.dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.” Cher concluded her heartbreaking tweet by asking, “WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY,” referencing how abortion is outlawed in half the U.S. due to the controversial decision made by the conservative majority of the SCOTUS.

After three miscarriages, Cher eventually gave birth to two healthy children. She welcomed Chaz Bono, 53, in 1969 while she was still married to Sonny. Her second child, Elijah Blue Allman, 46, who she shared with her second husband, Gregg Allman, was born in 1976. Both of Cher’s former spouses have since passed away.

View Related Gallery Abortion Rights Protests 2022: Photos Of Biden & More After The Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 May 2022. According to the leaked report, obtained by Politico, the high court has cast an initial vote to strike down the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade. Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Miami, USA - 03 May 2022 Actress Busy Philipps cheers while awaiting arrest during a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. Mass civil disobedience for reproductive rights, Washington, United States - 30 Jun 2022

Cher has always been outspoken about abortion rights in the U.S. She was furious when Roe V. Wade was overturned by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett on June 24. Once news broke of the SCOTUS’ decision, celebrities like Madonna, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, and Bette Midler reacted with outrage on social media. Michelle Obama shared her own statement on the ruling and said she’s “heartbroken for people around this country who lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.”