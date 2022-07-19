Cher Remembers ‘Screaming In Pain’ After Miscarriage As She Condemns Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Cher posted a tweet where she recalled suffering her first miscarriage at 18 years old. She said her then-husband Sonny Bono found her 'sobbing' on the floor.

July 19, 2022 11:57AM EDT
Cher
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, the always-outspoken Cher, 76, recalled a devastating pregnancy loss. “When I was young I had 3 miscarriages.1st at 18,” the “Believe” singer said in a tweet shared on July 18. Cher explained that she was home alone and her late husband Sonny Bono found her “sobbing” and “rocking on our floor” when she lost the baby.

“When I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain,” Cher recalled. “couldn’t even stop in elevator.dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.” Cher concluded her heartbreaking tweet by asking, “WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY,” referencing how abortion is outlawed in half the U.S. due to the controversial decision made by the conservative majority of the SCOTUS.

After three miscarriages, Cher eventually gave birth to two healthy children. She welcomed Chaz Bono, 53, in 1969 while she was still married to Sonny. Her second child, Elijah Blue Allman, 46, who she shared with her second husband, Gregg Allman, was born in 1976. Both of Cher’s former spouses have since passed away.

Cher
Cher (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Cher has always been outspoken about abortion rights in the U.S. She was furious when Roe V. Wade was overturned by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett on June 24. Once news broke of the SCOTUS’ decision, celebrities like MadonnaSophie TurnerSelena Gomez, and Bette Midler reacted with outrage on social media. Michelle Obama shared her own statement on the ruling and said she’s “heartbroken for people around this country who lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

