Ella Travolta, 22, Is Nearly Taller Than Dad John On Shopping Trip In Paris: Photo

Ella Travolta is growing up so fast! John Travolta‘s 22-year-old daughter nearly matched her famous father’s height as the pair went shopping in Paris on Monday, July 18. The Grease actor, 68, ventured into pricey stores like Chanel and Dior on Avenue Montaigne with his daughter, before they returned to their hotel which was nearby.
For the father-daughter shopping day, Ella wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt from Celine and a pair of matching pants. The dark-haired beauty also rocked a pair of open-toed black heels. John, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy blue jacket that he wore over a black T-shirt. The Emmy Award winner finished off his look with blue jeans and black lace shoes.
John is a proud father to Ella and her brother Benjamin, 11. Sadly, he’s been raising both kids alone ever since his late wife, Kelly Preston, passed away in 2020 at the age of 57. Kelly was privately battling breast cancer for two years before her death. John and his late spouse also shared son Jett, who was 16 years old when he passed away in 2009.
In the wake of both tragedies, John has found comfort in spending time with Ella and Benjamin. He’s very close to both kids and regularly documents them on his Instagram. In February, John and Ella enjoyed high tea together in England on her 22nd birthday, and the famous actor posted a video of the celebration along with a sweet tribute to his daughter.
“Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much,” John wrote in his caption. “We’re here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I’m also here to shoot a short film called, ‘The Shepherd’ based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved.”