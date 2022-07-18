Eva Longoria, 47, Rocks Pink Bikini Bottoms While Sailing On A Yacht During Vacation

The 'Desperate Housewives' star relaxed on the water, while enjoying some tequila, during a picturesque getaway to Spain.

July 18, 2022 10:34AM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Perfect timing for fun in the sun! Eva Longoria stunned at sunset, while chilling on a yacht in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, July 17. The 47-year-old actress rocked a pair of pink bikini bottoms and a gray crewneck sweater for her Casa Del Sol tequila while looking out at the horizon during a trip to Spain.

Besides advertising her tequila on her sweater, Eva also shared a shot of the bottle sitting on the boat’s deck with the sunset in the background. Perhaps they were enjoying some summery cocktails? She captioned the post with lyrics from La Sonora Matancera’s song “En El Mar,” along with a wave emoji. “En el mar la vida es más sabrosa,” she wrote, which translates to “In the sea, life is tastier.”

Speaking of tasty, Eva also shared plenty of shots of her family enjoying a delicious meal in  Marbella, Spain to her Instagram Stories. She also shared videos that she took from the dinner table of the lovely vacation dinner, and it seemed like she was having a blast, and the meal looked absolutely delicious! In one clip, she called out “Salud,” while panning around to everyone at the table.

Eva looked out at the sunset, as she rocked a bikini in her new pics. (MEGA)

Eva has been enjoying a summer getaway while yachting through Europe, and she’s regularly shown off her sunny looks to her social media. She performed some awesome dance moves, while in a tight black bikini on her TikTok, while on the boat. She was also spotted wearing a sexy red bikini, while in Italy with her husband José Baston. Another time, she was seen rocking a white bathing suit, while taking a dip.

It’s great to see her making the most of her summer months! Back in April, the Desperate Housewives alum had posted an adorable photo of herself with her son Santiago Enrique Baston, 3, back in April, to showing that the warmer months couldn’t come soon enough! “Summer where are you? We are ready!” she wrote at the time.

