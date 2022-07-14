Chris Pine Looks Unrecognizable With Long Hair While Going Shirtless On The Set Of New Movie

Chris Pine looked like he was a devout follower of The Dude (or, at least, he owned a copy of Oliver Benjamin’s The Tao of the Dude: Awesome Insights of Deep Dudes from Lao Tzu to Lebowski) on the set of Poolman. Chris, 41, had hair down to his shoulders and a beard to match while shooting his new movie on Tuesday (July 12). The Star Trek star rocked a pair of tan slacks, white shoes, and a shimmery gold robe that he kept open to show off his bare chest.

For this scene, Chris spent most of his time riding a classic-looking Vespa. Though he left his shirt at home, Chris’s character made sure to put safety first by donning a glittery gold helmet. When Chris wasn’t filming, he switched into a pair of orange shorts and a white tank-top, giving him a chance to relax with a quick smoke.

This explains why Chris looked unrecognizable in March. When the Wonder Woman star went out on a coffee run, he looked like he had been stranded on a deserted island for a year. His hair had started to gray, and his face was covered in a bushy beard. His piercing eyes still shone through, especially when he stared at the paparazzi. Clearly, this new look was part of his upcoming flick.

Poolman reads like it’s a cross between The Big Lebowski and Chinatown. “Follows a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny LA,” reads the film’s description on IMDB. “When he uncovers the greatest water heist, he does what he can to protect his precious LA.”

The film also features Anette Benning and Danny DeVito, who play his neighbors, Jack and Dianne. After learning about the water heist, Chris’s character “makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors” in the name of justice, per Deadline.

Poolman also sees Chris get in the director’s chair for the first time, and reunites him with his Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins (who is one of the producers on the film.) Chris co-wrote the picture with Ian Gotler, a partner at Chris’s production banner Barry Linen Motion Pictures.