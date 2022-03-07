Chris Pine Looks Unrecognizable With Long Grey Beard While Out Getting Coffee — Photos

Chris Pine went from having short brown hair and little-to-no stubble to rocking a long grey beard and a head full of grey hair.

Chris Pine, 41, has gone total silver fox sporting his completely different look as he stepped out to grab some coffee on Monday, March 7. The Wonder Woman 1984 actor looked unrecognizable with not only a full head of long grey hair but a long grey beard to go with. He donned a black hoodie and workout pants as he crossed the street with a coffee cup in hand.

The actor has been gradually growing his hair out and going grey over time but this is definitely the most progress he has made with it. Just a month ago, he was spotted with a tiny ponytail but his hair seems to have grown out even more now. When people usually think of the Star Trek actor, they think short brown hair and either no facial hair at all or just some stubble. That version of Chris seems to be long gone now and he has officially adopted a more mature look.

He has definitely departed from his Captain Kirk look which is intriguing because the next Star Trek sequel is slated for the end of 2023. He may lose the grey-haired look once filming begins but it also may possibly become the new look for his Star Trek character. He has already been confirmed as a returning cast member so we’ll definitely get to see him on the big screen with one look or the other. For old time’s sake, here’s a look at what Chris used to look like.

The SuperMansion actor’s new look comes on the heels of his split with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. The two actors “have broken up and haven’t been together for a few months,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on March 2. Prior to their split, the two had been dating for over three years after they were first spotted together in April 2018.

The Hills star Audrina Patridge also recently admitted that she had dated Chris. She shared that they went out “a few times” and explained why things didn’t work out on The Hollywood Raw podcast. “He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out and I was followed by paparazzi,” she explained. “So being on The Hills, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming. He was more a real actor, theater actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that.”