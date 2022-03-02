Chris Pine & Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis Split After Over 3 Years Together — Report

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis were first romantically linked in 2018 and kept their romance out of the spotlight leading up to their split.

Chris Pine is reportedly no longer dating British actress Annabelle Wallis. The former couple “have broken up and haven’t been together for a few months,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on March 2. Chris, 41, and Annabelle, 37, reportedly started dating in 2018. They kept their entire relationship out of the public eye.

Chris and Annabelle’s relationship was first reported by the press in April 2018. “Chris and Annabelle are dating! She was seeing someone else when they met,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.” The source also added that, “Annabelle is totally Chris’ type,” and the couple have already vacationed in Hawaii together.

The stars reportedly confirmed their romance in July 2018 by walking hand-in-hand in London. They walked through the British city in matching outfits and looked so in love together. This was when Chris was filming Wonder Woman 1984 in England with Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and more. Chris and Annabelle were also pictured together at Zoe Kravitz’s wedding to Karl Glusman in June 2019 in Paris.

Annabelle previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2016 to 2017. The singer finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow during that time period. Annabelle explained why she likes to keep her love life private in a June 2017 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” she said. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”