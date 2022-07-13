Luke Bryan Slips & Falls During Concert But Keeps Performing Like A Champ: Watch

Luke Bryan took a tumble on stage during his Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 9, but he didn’t stop the show whatsoever. A fan took a video of the 45-year-old falling as he was singing “That’s My Kind Of Night.” The country singer slipped and fell to the ground, but he didn’t miss a beat.

Luke kept on singing and even spiced things up from the floor. He thrust those hips, much to the delight of the fans in the crowd. The fan captioned the video, “@lukebryan your dance moves must go on even with a tumble.”

In another video, Luke’s tour manager ran out to help him after the fall. He tried to help the American Idol judge up, but Luke seemed content on the stage floor. Luke eventually stood back up and shook his booty at the crowd.

This isn’t the first time Luke has taken a fall in North Carolina. Back in 2014, Luke stepped off the edge of the stage in Charlotte and fell between the stage and barricade. At the time, Luke said that he fell the last time he was in North Carolina. Must be something about NC!

Luke recently released his newest single “Country On,” which is revealed is just the first of new music. “This is the first installment of a project I’m working on,” he told SiriusXM’s The Highway. “I mean, I’ve got probably half of the project done. Hopefully, as ’Country On’ is going up the chart, [I’ll] spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio, and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”

American Idol, which recently wrapped its milestone 20th season, has been renewed for season 21 and will premiere in 2023. Luke, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie haven’t confirmed their returns as of July 2022, but it would be shocking if the judging trio did not come back for another year!