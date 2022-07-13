Helena Christensen, 53, Stuns In A Black Bikini While Poolside With Her Dog: Photos

Helena Christensen, 53, looked half her age in her latest social media snapshots! The Danish model donned a figure-flattering black bikini that was lined in white, in the pics, which were posted to Instagram on July 13. She also had her hair pulled up into a high bun and added a white overshirt to her look as she posed both by and in an outdoor pool surrounded by trees and rocks.

She was also joined by her adorable gray dog, who looked at her holding up a beach ball, in one of the photos. “Hanging poolside with an old dear friend,” she captioned the pics, while also tagging the brand of a black and white beach bag she had next to her in the poolside pic. Her fans were quick to compliment the gems and they couldn’t help but point out how gorgeous she looked.

“So beautiful, oh my gosh,” one fan wrote while another shared, “You look like you’re 16.” A third exclaimed that she’s “always having fun!” and a fourth compared her features to actress Cameron Diaz. Others called the pics “sexy” and left hearts and heart-eyed emojis.

Before she wowed with her latest two pics, Helena made headlines for many other stunning pics she’s shared over the years. One memorable one was back in 2020, when she rocked a vintage Christian Dior wrap dress while standing in a mirror and smiling with her hair down. It was silver silk and had a plunging neckline, and she expressed how grateful she was to donate the iconic fashion choice to an auction for an important charity, in the caption.

“I’m excited to be part of an amazing initiative by @britishvogue and @hardlyeverwornit in aid of @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP by having donated my vintage silver silk @dior to the first ever #TheWayWeWoreAuction which is now live for 72 hours. Please go to Vogue.co.uk to find out how you can bid on the 22 beautiful pieces,” she wrote.