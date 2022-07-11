‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel & Gabby Give 1st Impression Roses To Their 1st Kisses On The Show

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia kicked off an unprecedented season of The Bachelorette on July 11, as they both met 32 men outside of Bachelor Mansion in hopes of beginning their journeys to find love. Both ladies had the chance to talk to the men at the cocktail party ahead of the first rose ceremony. Then, they each had a first impression rose to hand out.

Rachel gave her first impression rose to Tino Franco, who also happened to be the first guy she kissed on the show. From the pair’s very first meeting, where Tino arrived at Bachelor Mansion on a forklift, Rachel said that Tino was her type. “I’m immediately attracted to Tino,” she gushed. “I don’t really think anyone can top Tino’s entrance.”

At the cocktail party, Tino pulled Rachel aside to a staircase, hoping to help her make better memories on the stairs compared to when she broke down and cried on a staircase during her time on The Bachelor. Rachel told Tino that he was off to a “great start”, and they shared a romantic kiss on the stairs. “The stairs are already getting better!” she told him.

View Related Gallery The Bachelorette' Stars: Where All The Final Relationships Stand Today Trista Sutter 'Bridezillas' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018

“I’m so happy to finally get a kiss tonight,” Rachel admitted. “Tino is definitely the romantic connection I’ve been hoping to have and it’s what I’ve been waiting for. I feel better than ever about finding my future partner.” Despite having a few other good conversations, Rachel couldn’t get Tino off her mind. She pulled him aside to give him the first impression rose.

“Tonight has been a whirlwind for me and this is a really big deal, but I have been thinking about you for a while,” she said. “I really enjoyed our conversation. You made the stairs a better place for me on night one and I really look forward to getting to know you more.” Tino accepted the rose, and they kissed again. “I feel so awesome,” he said in his confessional. “I’m so glad me and Rachel had time and it was meaningful and I have no doubt in my mind that we can build something really special here.”

Meanwhile, Gabby gave her first impression rose to the guy who “stood out” to her the most, Mario Vassall. Mario was also the first guy Gabby kissed. “I was really xcited to talk to Mario,” she said after the kiss. “He’s a great kisser. He’s kind of giving me butterflies.” When she gave Mario the rose, she told him that she admired how he led with “really good questions,” and loved that he was “sweet and genuine.” Of course, he accepted the rose.

“I’m excited Gabby and I got off on the right foot,” Mario gushed. “As the weeks go on, hopefully we can continue to build that connection. I’m pumped. I gotta keep this momentum going.