Lisa Rinna Poses In A Barely-There Bikini To Celebrate Her 59th Birthday: Photo

Lisa Rinna is turning 59 in style! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star modeled a flattering white bikini, in a new Instagram photo she posted on July 11, her birthday. She was crouched down with her hands resting on her knees as she posed outside in front of a blue sky and palm trees, in the epic pic, and rocked fashionable sunglasses as her short locks appeared wet.

“🎂 59,” she captioned the post, which had a lot of fans reacting with positive comments. “59 never looked better!” one fan exclaimed while another told her she “looks great.” A third called the pic “incredible” and a fourth wished her “the best year ever.”

Just a few hours before she posted the white bikini photo, Lisa posted a photo of herself rocking a different two-piece, which can be seen above. It was brown and black patterned and she again posed outside in front of palm trees and a blue sky as she rocked a pink bucket hat with a leopard print bottom. “Another trip around the Sun. This is 59. 💋🦀❤️😘,” she wrote in the caption.

In addition to fans sending her well birthday wishes, Lisa’s family also posted special tributes to her on social media. Her daughter Delilah Hamlin took to her Instagram story to share some photos of her gorgeous mom, including one of them posing and smiling together when she was little. “Happy Birthday to the best mom in the whole world. You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky to have you as my mom,” she captioned the pic along with a red heart emoji.

Lisa’s other daughter, Amelia Hamlin, also took to her Instagram story to share photos of Lisa and special messages for her big day. “Happy Birthday Mommyyyyy,” she wrote over one pic of the beauty holding her as a child. “ill be lucky if i turn out half as amazing as you are. i love you so much,” she wrote over another pic that showed various pics of Lisa smiling.