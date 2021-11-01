Fashion

Amelia Hamlin Borrows Mom Lisa Rinna’s Latex Bodysuit For Sexy Devil Halloween Costume

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Amelia Hamlin looked sexier than ever when she borrowed her mom, Lisa Rinna’s, latex bodysuit to dress up as a devil for Halloween.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for Halloween this year. The model dressed up as a devil when she rocked a skintight, sleeveless black latex bodysuit with a high neck and super cheeky bottoms. While we loved the bodysuit, Amelia actually borrowed it from her mom, Lisa Rinna.

Amelia posted a slew of sexy photos rocking the one-piece which she styled with see-through black fishnet stockings, over-the-elbow black latex gloves, tiny devil horns, and black feather wings. Lisa commented on the slideshow of photos, “My latex looks awesome on you!” with a tongue-out emoji and a red heart.

Amelia immediately replied to her mom writing, “the gloves didn’t make it back but the rest is safe. thank u very much for the pull.” Lisa wrote back to her, “what happened to the poor gloves?”

Amelia is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit but lately, her looks have been even sexier. Just the other day she was out in NYC when she rocked an oversized black blazer that was fitted at her tiny waist and had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

She styled the jacket with a tiny white bralette underneath, matching baggy trousers, and a pair of Prada Brushed Leather Loafers.

When Amelia isn’t dressed to the nines, she is usually rocking athleisure wear and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in LA on Oct. 19. She put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in a tiny gray low-cut crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings, high socks, green slides, and a pair of Reality Eyewear Bianca in Chocolate.