Amelia Hamlin ‘Likes’ Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement Pic On Instagram After Scott Disick Split

While Scott Disick reportedly isn’t thrilled about the ‘Kravis’ engagement, his ex Amelia Hamlin made it clear on IG that she supports the happy couple after the proposal.

It may have been subtle, but Amelia Hamlin supported Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker following their Oct. 17 engagement. The 20-year-old model, who broke up with Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, in September, showed some love to “Kravis” by “liking” Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram post that featured a photo of the couple’s romantic proposal. Over 3 million other people “liked” that pic just as Amelia did, including both Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45. Khloe, 37, captioned the beautiful shot, which can be seen below, “LOVE conquers all things.”

Amelia’s subtle support for “Kravis” comes over a month after her split from Scott, 38. The relationship reportedly came to an end after Lisa Rinna‘s daughter learned about the DMs Scott allegedly sent to Younes Bendjima in reference to Kourtney, who is the mother of their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, . For those that forget, Younes — who previously dated Kourt, as well — had put Scott on blast by sharing an alleged Direct Message exchange between the pair, which showed that Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA in Italy. Scott mocked the couple in the apparent messages — which evidently didn’t sit well with Amelia.

Two weeks later, Us Weekly and E! News reported that Scott and Amelia had broken up. Us Weekly also claimed that Amelia was the “one who ended things,” and said that her decision came following the drama surrounding Scott. The Flip It Like Disick star later unfollowed Amelia and the entire KarJenner clan, Kourtney included, on Instagram.

Kourtney and Travis’ loved ones have all been so overjoyed for the couple since they got engaged. All except Scott, who is reportedly very unhappy about how things have transpired. “Scott is losing his s**** right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged,” a source told HollywoodLife on Oct. 18. “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” our insider added.

Scott dated Kourtney from 2005 to 2015, during which they welcomed three children, but never got married. After they split, Scott dated Sofia Richie and then Amelia. Kourtney, meanwhile, started her romance with Travis in January 2021. And after less than a year of dating, they got engaged!