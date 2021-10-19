News

Amelia Hamlin ‘Likes’ Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement Pic On Instagram After Scott Disick Split

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
News Writer

While Scott Disick reportedly isn’t thrilled about the ‘Kravis’ engagement, his ex Amelia Hamlin made it clear on IG that she supports the happy couple after the proposal.

It may have been subtle, but Amelia Hamlin supported Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker following their Oct. 17 engagement. The 20-year-old model, who broke up with Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, in September, showed some love to “Kravis” by “liking” Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram post that featured a photo of the couple’s romantic proposal. Over 3 million other people “liked” that pic just as Amelia did, including both Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45. Khloe, 37, captioned the beautiful shot, which can be seen below, “LOVE conquers all things.”

Amelia’s subtle support for “Kravis” comes over a month after her split from Scott, 38. The relationship reportedly came to an end after Lisa Rinna‘s daughter learned about the DMs Scott allegedly sent to Younes Bendjima in reference to Kourtney, who is the mother of their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, . For those that forget, Younes — who previously dated Kourt, as well — had put Scott on blast by sharing an alleged Direct Message exchange between the pair, which showed that Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA in Italy. Scott mocked the couple in the apparent messages — which evidently didn’t sit well with Amelia.

Two weeks later, Us Weekly and E! News reported that Scott and Amelia had broken up. Us Weekly also claimed that Amelia was the “one who ended things,” and said that her decision came following the drama surrounding Scott. The Flip It Like Disick star later unfollowed Amelia and the entire KarJenner clan, Kourtney included, on Instagram.

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin (Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: See The Couple's Most Memorable Outings

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kourtney and Travis’ loved ones have all been so overjoyed for the couple since they got engaged. All except Scott, who is reportedly very unhappy about how things have transpired. “Scott is losing his s**** right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged,” a source told HollywoodLife on Oct. 18. “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” our insider added.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Scott dated Kourtney from 2005 to 2015, during which they welcomed three children, but never got married. After they split, Scott dated Sofia Richie and then Amelia. Kourtney, meanwhile, started her romance with Travis in January 2021. And after less than a year of dating, they got engaged!