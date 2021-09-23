Scott Disick Unfollows Ex Amelia Hamlin & Kardashians After DM Drama

Scott Disick hit the ‘unfollow’ button on Amelia Hamlin, Kourtney Kardashian, and the entire KarJenner family’s Instagram accounts.

Scott Disick quietly unfollowed ex-girlfriends Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney Kardashian, along with the rest of the KarJenner clan on Instagram. The Talentless CEO’s social media move comes amid his split from the runway model, 20, and the incident surrounding his alleged leaked DMs to Younes Bendjima.

It was announced on Sept. 7 that the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, and Amelia had called it quits on their romance. Their one-year relationship came to an end after Lisa Rinna‘s daughter found out about those shady DMs Scott allegedly sent to Younes Bendjima in reference to his ex and the mother of their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Scott and Amelia’s split came one week after Younes leaked an alleged DM from Kourtney’s ex. Younes put Scott on blast after he took his IG Stories on Aug. 30 to share an alleged Direct Message exchange between himself and Scott. The screenshot reveals that Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, while packing on the PDA in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott allegedly wrote. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes clapped back, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.” He included the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” and posted a second slide that added, “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tired to say (sic) quiet and be the nice guy.” Kourtney dated Younes for more than a year in 2017-2018, following her split from Scott (they briefly reconciled in 2019, as well).

Scott and Kourtney began dating in 2009 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years but finally split for good in 2015. Scott dated Sofia Richie after they parted ways, then moved on to Amelia who has since broken up with Scott.

Ever since Scott and Kourtney’s breakup, Scott and the rest of the Kardashian family have remained close, particularly when it comes to his relationship with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Scott for comment and to confirm he unfollowed his exes.