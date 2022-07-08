Suri Cruise, 16, Pairs Cute Converse With Blue Skirt To See Harry Potter’ Store With Friend: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, looked charming as ever during a stop by New York’s Harry Potter store on Thursday, Jul. 7. The adorable daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, dressed for the summer heat while hanging out with a friend and checking out magical merchandise at the shop, located in the Flatiron district of Manhattan, New York.

Suri was super cute wearing a silky Robin’s egg blue skirt with a floral pattern and major 2000s vibes. A simple white tank top balanced her midi skirt while she gave her look a cool and comfy touch with a pair of royal blue high-top Converse sneakers.

The tall New York teen looked just like her mom, letting her long brown hair flow back freely. Meanwhile, she kept a facemask around her wrist for dipping inside the shop.

View Related Gallery Suri Cruise Then & Now: Photos Of Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise's Daughter New York, NY - Grown up Suri Cruise is joined by a friend for a friendly stroll through New York City and from the looks of it, the young daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is enjoying her stroll. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The girls looked like they were having a great time checking out the Harry Potter-inspired items. At one point they were seen trying on green and silver Slytherin ties while enjoying a cup of Butterbeer – a non-alcoholic confection from the J.K. Rowling books.

It looked like Suri was having a great summer break. At the same time, it looks like her mom Katie’s romance with Bobby Wooten is heating up. The Dawson’s Creek cutie and musician started dating around April and made their red carpet debut during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in Jun.

And it seems like Suri is all for her mom’s new romance, as insiders dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” the insider revealed. “Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy.” Katie dated Jamie Foxx from around 2013 to 2019, and enjoyed short-term romance with chef Emilio Vitolo between fall 2020 and spring 2021.