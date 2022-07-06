Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Are Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ After Welcoming 1st Child Together

The '90210' alum and the 'DWTS' pro are living their best lives after welcoming their first child together on June 28.

July 6, 2022
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess
Image Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Sharna Burgess is living a “fairytale” after seeing Brian Austin Green, 48, with their son. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker Green, on June 28. A source close to the happy couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Sharna’s feelings about Brian after becoming a mother for the very first time.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together on June 28. (Snorlax/MEGA)

“Sharna truly felt like she couldn’t love Brian any more than she already has. But seeing him with their son has completely melted her heart more than she had ever imagined,” the insider revealed.

“Sharna feels lucky that she was able to get a glimpse into Brian’s parenting style with his other sons before Zane was born,” the pal added as Brian shares three boys with ex-wife, Megan FoxNoah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5. He also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna’s ‘heart melted’ after seeing Brian with their son (BroadImage/Shutterstock) 

“While it was one of the reasons Sharna fell in love with Brian, things are on a whole other level now. She adores watching Brian and Zane bonding, sitting on the couch cuddling, and being there for her anyway she needs. She’s still recovering from childbirth but having Brian by her side through it all has made all the difference in the world. She really did get her fairytale ending,” the friend said.

Sharna and Brian announced earlier this year in February that the couple was expecting their first child together sometime around July 4. As we previously reported, Brian was “so excited” to welcome a child with Sharna. A source close to Brian EXCLUSIVELY told HL at the time that the actor “is so excited” to welcome a fifth son into his family. The insider also said that Brian knows that Sharna, who doesn’t have any other children, “is going to make an incredible mother to their son.”

