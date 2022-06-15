Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal Where They Stand With Megan Fox & MGK

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green shared an update on the co-parenting relationship with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

June 15, 2022 8:35PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, C - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their baby real soon and the couple can't seem to keep their hands (and lips) off each other. The lovebirds are out shopping at Sweet Bu Candy in Malibu and Sharna is showing off her huge bump meanwhile Brian leans over for a kiss during their walk. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oahu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess soak up the sun in Hawaii as they continue to enjoy their babymoon. The couple who recently revealed they are expecting their first child together have lots more to celebrate it seems since Brian recently finalized his divorce from Megan Fox. Sharna showed off her growing baby bump in a soft pink colored two piece and was seen playing with Brian’s kids on the beach. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020. Fox is now engaged to MGK. *Photos of Children taken with Permission* Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess revealed the heartwarming text she sent Megan Fox just five months after she started dating Brian Austin Green. Following a quick encounter between Sharna and Megan, the Dancing With the Stars pro said she felt compelled to text the Transformers actress after the two briefly made eye contact after running into each other at the same restaurant.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together in July (MEGA)

“‘I’m around your kids all the time. If you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,'” the mom-to-be said during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast. “‘They are amazing kids. I love them and if there’s any way I can support in being part of this situation, let me know,” Sharna recounted texting Megan at the time and added that the actress “really appreciated that.” The Australian beauty and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced on February 16 that they are expecting their first child together due sometime in early July.

After Brian and Megan called it quits on their marriage of more than 10 years, the New Girl actress got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January. Brian confirmed to podcast host Nick Viall that the former couple is doing better than ever when it comes to co-parenting their three boys together; Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5. “The person that Megan chooses to be with…there aren’t many things that I have control over nor do I want to have control over,” he admitted. “I want my kids to have their life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“The fact that [the kids] know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable. It really is,” Brian continued. “With the whole relationship, from the very start, the kids have been very loving and open with Sharna. There hasn’t been any friction. The kids were great but people in general…were very welcoming and very loving of the pairing of the two of us together. It’s been a really great situation.”

