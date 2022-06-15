Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal Where They Stand With Megan Fox & MGK

Sharna Burgess revealed the heartwarming text she sent Megan Fox just five months after she started dating Brian Austin Green. Following a quick encounter between Sharna and Megan, the Dancing With the Stars pro said she felt compelled to text the Transformers actress after the two briefly made eye contact after running into each other at the same restaurant.

“‘I’m around your kids all the time. If you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,'” the mom-to-be said during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast. “‘They are amazing kids. I love them and if there’s any way I can support in being part of this situation, let me know,” Sharna recounted texting Megan at the time and added that the actress “really appreciated that.” The Australian beauty and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced on February 16 that they are expecting their first child together due sometime in early July.

After Brian and Megan called it quits on their marriage of more than 10 years, the New Girl actress got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January. Brian confirmed to podcast host Nick Viall that the former couple is doing better than ever when it comes to co-parenting their three boys together; Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5. “The person that Megan chooses to be with…there aren’t many things that I have control over nor do I want to have control over,” he admitted. “I want my kids to have their life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy.”

“The fact that [the kids] know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable. It really is,” Brian continued. “With the whole relationship, from the very start, the kids have been very loving and open with Sharna. There hasn’t been any friction. The kids were great but people in general…were very welcoming and very loving of the pairing of the two of us together. It’s been a really great situation.”