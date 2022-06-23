Brian Austin Green Is ‘Excited’ To Meet His New Baby: Sharna Burgess Will Be ‘An Incredible Mother’

Brian Austin Green, 48, already has four sons and he’s expanding his family again, this time with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 37. The couple are expecting their first child together and a source close to Brian tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the actor “is so excited” to welcome a fifth son into his family. The insider also says that Brian knows that Sharna, who doesn’t have any other children, “is going to make an incredible mother to their son.”

“Brian feels very lucky that he’s been able to get a preview and a glimpse into Sharna’s mothering skills after seeing how well acclimated she’s been with his kids,” the source told us. “She’s such a natural around children and he knows that she has everything that it takes to be the best mom ever.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been with Sharna since October 2020, following his divorce from Megan Fox, 36, who is the mother of his sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Brian shares his eldest child, 20-year-old Kassius, with his former co-star Vanessa Marcil. According to our source, Brian isn’t concerned at all about Sharna, famous for being a pro on Dancing with the Stars, becoming a first-time mom.

“Brian thinks Sharna has a such a big heart and she’s so nurturing, caring, and has this very calm nature about her which will translate so well into her being the most amazing mom,” the insider explained. “He is thrilled for this next chapter with Sharna and can’t wait to meet his baby boy.”

At the start of February, Sharna and Brian revealed they were pregnant with a photo of Sharna in a bikini with her growing bump on full display. The sweet picture showed Brian and his kids’ hands cradling the bump. “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” the Australian native wrote under the Instagram shot, announcing the due date as July 4 as well.