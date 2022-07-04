Lori Harvey Stuns In Cropped Denim Jacket For Essence Fest After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos

Lori Harvey, 25, looked incredible when getting some New Orleans flavor on Sunday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself rocking an eye-catching denim outfit while visiting the Big Easy, where she was for the Essence Festival, and enjoying some of the city’s delicious food. She wore a cropped denim jacket, matching jeans, and red strappy heels as she sat down taking a bite out of one of the pieces of food she ordered, in one snapshot.

The beauty, who also wore a magenta headwrap, also posed near a shop selling jewelry while holding up a sign that read “New Orleans, French Quarter.” Other pics showed her confidently walking toward the camera while onlookers watched in the background. She had her shoulder-length hair down and wore flattering makeup that helped to top her awesome look off.

Lori’s latest New Orleans outing comes after she made headlines for attending Bella Hadid‘s party last week. She wore a figure-hugging blue and white patterned strapless bustier top and matching pants at the event, which can be seen below, and white strappy heels. She also had her hair down and carried a white purse as she walked outside.

Lori’s latest outings prove she’s doing her best to enjoy life and move on after her split from Michael B. Jordan, whom she dated for over a year. The lovebirds reportedly called it quits at the beginning of June and Lori deleted all pics of him from her social media accounts shortly after. The breakup came as a big shock to many fans as well as the former couple’s friends, according to a source.

“Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.” The insider also added that it “wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”