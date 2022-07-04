Ben Affleck Takes Daughter Violet, 16, To The Observatory In LA Before 4th Of July: Photos

Ben was dressed in a white tee and suit jacket as he escorted his adorable teen daughter to the holiday festivities at the famous LA landmark.

By:
July 4, 2022 1:29PM EDT
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look at the selection of high-end cars with Ben's son Samuel appearing to buy a new Rolls-Royce, at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Emme are seen on the set of Ben Affleck's latest movie. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Emme are seen on the set of Ben Affleck's latest movie. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA872789_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck proved once again he is quite the doting dad! The Oscar winner, 49, treated his daughter Violet, 16, to a fun night out at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 3 for a special 4th of July celebration. Violet is the eldest of the brood Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50. They are also parents to daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and his daughter Violet, 16, attend the LA Observatory on July 3, 2022. (BACKGRID)

The Oscar winner rocked a casual yet chic ensemble of a white tee, tan suit jacket and khakis. With a fresh set of white sneakers, he trailed behind Violet as they made their way up to the famous L.A. landmark. Violet, meanwhile, was adorable in her polka dot summer dress and newsie cap.

When he’s not playing super dad, Ben is busy house hunting with his fiancé Jennifer Lopez, as they are on the fast track to finding a home for themselves and their soon-to-be blended family after they announced their engagement. The superstar couple, who reunited in April 2021 after calling off their 2003 nuptials, have been house hunting recently in the Los Angeles area and it looks like they haven’t found the right place just yet. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are making sure to choose the perfect place to “raise their kids together.”

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

While the iconic duo continue to search for that special place to call home, Hollywoodlife will keep fans updated on any new developments. In the meantime, we wish Jen and Ben good luck with the hunt!

