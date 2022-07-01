LaLa Anthony Wears Bikini Made Of Diamonds In Sexy New Video: Watch

LaLa Anthony is shining bright like a diamond! The 43-year-old actress and media personality sparkled in a bikini composed completed of crystals in a video she posted to her Instagram page at the end of June following her birthday. The star posed in the selfie video as a very pointed sound played in the background. “If it’s negative, I’m busy. If it’s draining, I’m busy. If it’s a waste of time, I’m busy. Don’t call me to waste my time. Don’t send me a message,” the audio said.

LaLa originally posted the stunning ensemble for her birthday, which gave a fuller view of it. The photos (seen here) revealed that the bottom portion of the outfit was just a skirt and required a thong to be worn under it. The skirt was composed of two rows of crystals making up the waistband and over a dozen thin chains hanging down from the band. The photos also gave a better look at her hair, which was tied up in a sleep ponytail, and her makeup, which was done in neutral tones. “Happy Birthday to me … thank you for all the love today & everyday. I feel so blessed & my day has been so special,” she wrote alongside the sexy snapshots.

LaLa has been serving all sorts of stunning looks lately with a healthy dose of attitude mixed in. For instance, on May 31, she looked gorgeous in a video of herself wearing a light green one-piece swimsuit. She put a sound that said, “La la la la la. Shhh. Living my life,” underneath the video and captioned it, “La La La La La La….just living my life.” Three days prior, she posted sizzling snapshots of herself posing in an orange string bikini. “A pretty problem,” she captioned the images. On May 17, the Think Like a Man actress shared a photo of herself in a beautiful tan mini dress from Pretty Little Thing that featured a huge cutout on her left side.

LaLa is a longtime partner of Pretty Little Thing and recently released her second collection with the UK-based fashion retailer. “I love how these clothes can take you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or jazz them up with a high heel if you’re going out,” she told NME of her collection. “You can do so many different things and a lot of the pieces can be mixed and matched, which is really cool. Some of the tops and skirts, they can be interchangeable, so I liked that when you buy something, you don’t just get one outfit out of it. You want to be able to use it for a bunch of different things.”

Her second collab with the brand came months after she released her haircare line, Inala. “Because of the nature of my career and being on set so often, my hair is constantly tugged, pulled and heat styled,” she explained to NME. “Over time, the damage to my hair became noticeable and I went on a hunt for something to help restore my hair’s health. There isn’t a single woman in my life who hasn’t struggled with some form of styling damage, hormonal hair changes or hair loss and I knew, once I found the solution that worked for me, I needed to share it with the world.”