Busy Philipps Arrested As She Protests Overturn Of Roe V. Wade At Rally

“I’m doing this for you guys. I’m doing this for my kids,” Busy Philipps said in one of the Instagram Stories she took during her protest at the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 30). Busy, 43, donned a t-shirt bearing the words “I WILL AID AND ABET ABORTION” while she and others protested the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my mom, I’m doing this for my grandma,” the actress said in her IG Story, posted right before cops arrested her and other protestors for blocking traffic outside the United States Supreme Court.

As Busy was being taken away, Vice News was on hand to capture the action. When questioned, Busy said she was protesting for “equality.” Afterward, Busy posted an IG Story of her running. “Processed. Released. Running to catch a train,” she said. She also said that her experience would be available on her new Substack, A Bear On a Wire.

Busy shared a video of her arrest on her Instagram with a lengthy post. “On Friday, the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives – a right we’ve had for almost 50 years – was ripped away from us by this new Supreme Court, a Court whose personal belief’s (sic) are NOT shared by the vast majority of Americans. I am one of those Americans.”

“I was proud to stand today alongside Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Working Family’s Party, Reverend Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign, Catholics for Choice, The National Council of Jewish Women, mi Familia Vota, the Center For Popular Democracy Action and NARAL in an action of peaceful civil disobedience,” she added. Busy said that the action was to let “lawmakers but more importantly, the people who will be most impacted by this outrageous decision, know that we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans.”

.@BusyPhilipps was arrested at a protest in front of the Supreme Court today, and tells VICE News that she's getting arrested for "equality." pic.twitter.com/MOm6ZyY6Cl — VICE News (@VICENews) June 30, 2022

In 2019, after Georgia passed a ban on abortions after six weeks (less than two months) into a pregnancy, Busy revealed that she had an abortion when she was 15. “I’m telling you this because I am genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country,” she said during an episode of her show, Busy Tonight, per Yahoo. “And I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.”

I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this: Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them,” she added. “Nobody else, nobody.”