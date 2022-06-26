Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved To Ground While Protesting For Abortion Rights: Watch

Jodie Sweetin, 40, is speaking out after shockingly being shoved to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) during an abortion rights protest near an L.A. freeway on June 25. A video of the incident, which was captured by photographer Michael Ade, made its way across the internet after the protest, which was a result of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and the actress can clearly be seen tumbling onto the cement after being pushed toward other protesters. Although she was able to stand back up, the scene caused an outburst by viewers on social media and Jodie, herself, reacted in a statement.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” the statement,, which was obtained by HollywoodLife, reads. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

In addition to Jodie, the LAPD responded to the video of the incident with their own statement. “The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure. As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property,” the statement, which was sent to HL, read.

Jodie, who is known for standing up for what she believes in on social media and beyond, also shared the video of her being pushed to the ground on her Instagram page, and was met with a large amount of support in the comments section. “@jodiesweetin was guiding people off the freeway and this happened! It is devastating and heartbreaking that this happened to her! 💔 Thank you for fighting Jodie! You’re seen!” one fan wrote.

Jodie’s fight for abortion rights came just one day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right have an abortion if wanted or necessary. The new ruling will limit or ban access to the procedure in half of the 50 U.S. states, some even taking effect immediately. Jodie is just one of many celebs who publicly spoke out against the ruling once it was announced, and protests are being held all across the country to stand up for women’s rights to choose whether or not they want to go through a pregnancy.