Brian Austin Green Reveals He’s Having An ‘Amazing Week’ Days After Son Zane Was Born

Brian Austin Green became a father for the fifth time on June 28 after his girlfriend, pro dancer Sharna Burgess, gave birth to their son, Zane, and he couldn’t be more ecstatic. “I’m just spending as much time as possible with Zane, with the kids, and really just making it a family environment,” Brian, 49, told E! News on the red carpet premiere of his latest film, Last the Night, on June 30. “What an amazing f—king year. What an amazing week.”

Sharna, 37, confirmed she delivered a healthy baby boy at 12:12 pm on Tuesday with a post to Instagram. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of Brian holding the newborn’s tiny fingers. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the same photo to his Instagram page with the same birth information and red heart emojis. Zane is Sharna’s first child, and Brian’s fifth. He has four other sons with two women: Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 20, with his ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcill and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

During the interview, Brian recalled that he came home from his new film’s screening on June 26 and Sharna went into labor the following day. “Her water broke Sunday night,” he told E! News. “I was in Sacramento Saturday night for a screening of this. I flew home Sunday morning. We went to bed. Her water broke at 1:30 in the morning.”

The couple already had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for that Monday, which they went to. They didn’t go home until baby Zane was born. “The doctor said, ‘Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I’m sending you to the hospital,'” Brian noted. “So we went to the hospital and she’s amazing. She’s just the best.” Brian was so stoked about his new addition that he was showing off pictures of Zane at the film premiere, according to People.

Brian and Sharna met when they were paired together on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars. They first sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2020 when they were seen at Los Angeles’ LAX airport before jetting off for a vacation together. They confirmed their relationship shortly after and have been inseparable ever since. “It’s very real and they pair very well together and now have a lot of the same friends. They’re both very chill, ‘down-to-Earth’ people,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their relationship in Sept. 2021. The former dancing duo announced their pregnancy in Feb. 2022 with a series of bikini shots of Sharna and her growing baby bump.