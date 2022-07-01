Brian Austin Green Reveals He’s Having An ‘Amazing Week’ Days After Son Zane Was Born

Brian Austin Green is opening up about the birth of his son and what it's like being a dad for the fifth time just two days after he and girlfriend Sharna Burgess welcomed their little one into the world.

July 1, 2022 7:08PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. 28 Apr 2022 Pictured: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA852160_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green from 90210 looks ready as he and his partner and girlfriend Sharna Burgess head into the dance studio on Friday. 08 Oct 2021 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794779_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Backgrid

Brian Austin Green became a father for the fifth time on June 28 after his girlfriend, pro dancer Sharna Burgess, gave birth to their son, Zane, and he couldn’t be more ecstatic. “I’m just spending as much time as possible with Zane, with the kids, and really just making it a family environment,” Brian, 49, told E! News on the red carpet premiere of his latest film, Last the Night, on June 30. “What an amazing f—king year. What an amazing week.”

Sharna, 37, confirmed she delivered a healthy baby boy at 12:12 pm on Tuesday with a post to Instagram. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of Brian holding the newborn’s tiny fingers. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the same photo to his Instagram page with the same birth information and red heart emojis. Zane is Sharna’s first child, and Brian’s fifth. He has four other sons with two women: Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 20, with his ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcill and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife Megan Fox. 

Brian Austin Green and a very pregnant Sharna Burgess out for a stroll shortly before welcoming their little one into the world (Photo: Backgrid)

During the interview, Brian recalled that he came home from his new film’s screening on June 26 and Sharna went into labor the following day. “Her water broke Sunday night,” he told E! News. “I was in Sacramento Saturday night for a screening of this. I flew home Sunday morning. We went to bed. Her water broke at 1:30 in the morning.”

The couple already had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for that Monday, which they went to. They didn’t go home until baby Zane was born. “The doctor said, ‘Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I’m sending you to the hospital,'” Brian noted. “So we went to the hospital and she’s amazing. She’s just the best.” Brian was so stoked about his new addition that he was showing off pictures of Zane at the film premiere, according to People.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess run errands in Los Angeles (Photo: Mega)

Brian and Sharna met when they were paired together on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars. They first sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2020 when they were seen at Los Angeles’ LAX airport before jetting off for a vacation together. They confirmed their relationship shortly after and have been inseparable ever since. “It’s very real and they pair very well together and now have a lot of the same friends. They’re both very chill, ‘down-to-Earth’ people,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their relationship in Sept. 2021. The former dancing duo announced their pregnancy in Feb. 2022 with a series of bikini shots of Sharna and her growing baby bump.

