Andrew Garfield Surfs Shirtless In LA, Showing Off His ‘Spider-Man’ Muscles: Photo

Andrew Garfield, 38, was seen surfing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 29. The British actor rode the waves completely solo and then removed his black wetsuit to show off his shirtless body. Andrew walked through the sand near the edge of the water while holding his blue and yellow striped surfboard. His big muscles were on display as he lifted his surfboard seemingly with complete ease.

Andrew wore a full black wetsuit for his fun-filled day spent surfing in the sun. He took off the top of his wetsuit to catch some sun rays on his chest, shoulders and arms, but he kept the rest of his body (sans his feet) covered in the outfit. Andrew also rocked some facial hair, including a lengthy beard, a mustache, and long sideburns.

Andrew’s surfing session comes amidst his brief break from acting, which he announced in an interview with Variety from late April. “I’m going to rest for a little bit,” the star explained. The past year has been so busy for Andrew with his high-profile projects like his limited series Under the Banner of Heaven and his films Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick … Boom!, which earned him his second Oscar nomination in his career.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile,” Andrew further said in the interview. The actor is also recently single following his split from his girlfriend, model Alyssa Miller. However, the pair proved they’re still on good terms when Alyssa shared a selfie of the two making silly faces. A source also confirmed to PEOPLE that Andrew and Alyssa broke up in March, but “remain friendly” following their split.