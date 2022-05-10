Chris Evans Gets Rid Of His Mustache & Fans Go Wild Over The Look: Before & After Photos

Chris Evans is a clean-shaven stunner! The 40-year-old Captain America star revealed on May 9 that he got rid of his facial hair, which he had been rocking for quite some time. “Before and after,” he captioned the selfies he shared on Instagram, which can be seen in the carousel below. In the before photo, he donned a black polo shirt with a black NASA cap, plus a healthy-looking mustache, and was lounging in a living room. The after snapshot showed him smirking with no mustache from the same living room. He wore a black California Republic hat and a green pullover sweater.

Fans went wild over his baby-faced look. “Not the love of my life looking fine af. Come back home, the kids miss you,” one supporter joked. “Thanks for blessing us today,” another pleased viewer wrote under the selfies. Several other smitten fans agreed that Chris looks good with or without facial hair. His photo even got the attention of NASA, who flirtatiously commented, “Do you work for NASA? because you’re out of this world.”

The Knives Out villain also included a hashtag for The Gray Man in his caption, which is one of his latest films, and for his character, Lloyd Hansen. The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name that focuses on a manhunt for a CIA operative. The cast is full of A-listers and also includes Ana de Armas, 30, and Ryan Gosling, 41. It also “might be Netflix’s most ambitious film yet” according to Entertainment Weekly, which noted the reported budget for the thriller is $200 million, which is up there in terms of Netflix’s original film budgets.

View Related Gallery 'The Gray Man': See The First Photos Of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & More In Netflix Thriller The Gray Man (2022). Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen. Cr. Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022 The Gray Man (2022). Ryan Gosling as Six. Cr. Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

In March, Chris shared another selfie in which he grinned into the camera and called his luscious brunette hair “fluffy.” He rocked a full beard and mustache at the time. Of course, fans drooled over that photo as well. “Oh my god but it’s beautiful,” one smitten supporter commented. “You’re so handsome,” another gushed, with hundreds of others leaving similar comments.

In that photo, he included a hashtag for the romantic action-adventure film Ghosted, which began production in 2022. Chris is also starring opposite of Knives Out costar Ana de Armas, making it their third movie together. The plot of Ghosted is not clear, but The Hollywood Reporter described it as “a high-concept romantic action-adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 adventure movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.”