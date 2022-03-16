Chris Evans’ Fans Go Wild Over His ‘Fluffy Hair’ Selfie: ‘Thank You For This’

Just like Captain America would, Chris Evans has come to save the day with a cute, scruffy selfie that showed off the ‘Ghosted’ star’s shaggy, fluffy hair.

Steve Rogers always kept his hair neat and clean, but thankfully for fans, Chris Evans has left the shield at home for his new acting venture. Chris, 40, is filming Ghosted, and the actor gave fans a preview of how he’s going to look on the Apple TV+ movie. “Fluffy hair [check mark],” Chris captioned the Mar. 15 selfie. “Dirty. [check mark]. Purple [check mark].” Along with a #ghosted hashtag, Chris didn’t say much about this new selfie, but fans were very chatty about this scruffy look.

“We love a fluffy hair moment,” said media personality and activist Vas J Morgan. “Get a job, hippie!” added Nathan Fillion. Chris’s MCU costar Jeremy Renner said that Captain America was “channeling Hawkeye, buddy! [laughing emoji]. Miss you.” Riki Lindholm – who, like Chris, has appeared on Doug Loves Movies – said that “Purple is your color [fire emoji].” “Loving you embracing the fluffy,” wrote Octavia Spencer. Other fans were just shook by this. “U CANT JUST RANDOMLY DO THIS TO ME.” “Thank you for this.” “we’ve been blessed w fluffy hair once again.”

The fan said “once again” because Chris shared a fluffy hair selfie on Mar. 10. This photo didn’t have an extensive checklist. But, it was hashtagged #ghosted, indicating this hair will be all over the new series. “you woke up and chose to bless us so true,” wrote one fan. “I hope y’all hear me screaming.” “Chris, I need 3-5 business days to recover from this selfie.” “WHY DO YOO HAVE TO BE SO GORGEOUS.”

Ghosted will see Chris reunite with his Knives Out costar Ana de Armas in a romantic action adventure. The project also will feature Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’s Mike Moh, comedy icon Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson (of Holes and O Brother, Were Art Thou? fame), and Tate Donovan (the voice of Hercules in Disney’s Hercules as well as Jimmy Cooper on The O.C.) Scarlett Johansson was initially cast to star opposite Chris but had to amicably exit the project due to scheduling conflicts, per Deadline. The film will also feature Adrien Brody, with Dexter Fletcher directing. The high-profile ensemble vehicle doesn’t have a release date yet, so fans will have to continue to monitor Chris’s social media for updates (and for more fluffy hair selfies.)