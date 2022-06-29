Hailey Bieber Rocks Hot Pink Romper To Have A Little ‘Extra Fun’: Photo

In case anyone forgot, Hailey Bieber is here to remind you that she’s one of the world’s top models. The wife of Justin Bieber, 25, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 29 to prove she’s got the look! Rocking a hot pink bustier mini dress, Hailey posed for her life for a photo album of simply stunning shots, seen here. She captioned the jaw-dropping snaps, “having a little extra fun today.”

When she’s not proving that she can work the cover of any fashion magazine, Hailey is busy proving she’s got her pop icon hubby’s back. The supermodel shared an encouraging message after Justin revealed he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding “I love u baby.”

The diagnosis is the reason Justin had to, once again, cancel a leg of his tour while he recuperates. In the video, he apologized to his fans for taking the time off, insisting he will be focusing on his health to get back to performing. Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help the recovery, although it is not known how long that will take. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’s symptoms can be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

In Justin’s three-minute clip, the “Sorry” hitmaker explained how the right side of his face is currently unable to move. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

It’s obvious Hailey will be standing by her man throughout his health struggle, as the adorable couple, who married in 2019, have been going from strength to strength lately. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a PDA-filled date night in New York. The gorgeous couple were spotted kissing at celeb hotspot Cipriani following his concert at the Barclay center. They simply couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they got cozy at the famous Italian restaurant for a late-night bite and beverage.