Sylvester Stallone Sends Love To Daughter Sistine On 24th Birthday: ‘The Greatest Gift’

Sylvester Stallone gave a special shoutout to birthday girl Sistine on Instagram with a sweet message and some father-daughter photos.

By:
June 28, 2022 9:24AM EDT
Sylvester Stallone
Image Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone dedicated a June 27 Instagram post to his daughter Sistine for her 24th birthday. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the Rocky actor wrote in his post, which featured new and old photos of his daughter. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” Sistine, who is Sylvester and his wife Jennifer Flavin‘s second-born daughter, responded to her famous father’s tribute. “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Sylvester’s post featured several sweet images of the father-daughter duo. In the first pic, Sylvester smoked a cigar on a floating tiki hut posing with Sistine, who held a small dog in her arms. Sylvester also included an adorable throwback shot of Sistine as a young girl, as well as an image of Sylvester with Sistine and another one of his daughters. The final snapshot showed Sylvester and Sistine dressed in fancy black outfits walking down a hallway.

The Academy Award nominee is also a proud dad to Sistine’s sisters Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Stallone, who both commented on his birthday tribute to Sistine. “bawling,” Sophia, 25, wrote about her father’s message. Scarlet, 20, dropped two pink heart emojis in the comments.

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine (Photo: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Sylvester has a close bond with all three of his daughters. He even helps guide them through unexpected areas of their lives. “He actually gives the best dating advice,” Sistine shared with HollywoodLife. “In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text. Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice…on how to cut them off. There are guys that have been broken up with, via my dad, and they have no idea.”

Sistine has followed in her dad’s footsteps as an actor. Her first on-screen role as the 2019 horror film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. She also starred in Randall Emmett‘s crime film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly.

