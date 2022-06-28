Sylvester Stallone Sends Love To Daughter Sistine On 24th Birthday: ‘The Greatest Gift’

Sylvester Stallone dedicated a June 27 Instagram post to his daughter Sistine for her 24th birthday. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the Rocky actor wrote in his post, which featured new and old photos of his daughter. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” Sistine, who is Sylvester and his wife Jennifer Flavin‘s second-born daughter, responded to her famous father’s tribute. “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

More About Sistine Stallone Sylvester Stallone Bonds With Daughter Sistine, 23, On Family Float Day: Photos

Sylvester’s post featured several sweet images of the father-daughter duo. In the first pic, Sylvester smoked a cigar on a floating tiki hut posing with Sistine, who held a small dog in her arms. Sylvester also included an adorable throwback shot of Sistine as a young girl, as well as an image of Sylvester with Sistine and another one of his daughters. The final snapshot showed Sylvester and Sistine dressed in fancy black outfits walking down a hallway.

The Academy Award nominee is also a proud dad to Sistine’s sisters Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Stallone, who both commented on his birthday tribute to Sistine. “bawling,” Sophia, 25, wrote about her father’s message. Scarlet, 20, dropped two pink heart emojis in the comments.

View Related Gallery Stallone Sisters: The Best Photos Of Sylvester's Girls Sistine, Sophia & Scarlet Sistine Rose Stallone (C) poses with her sisters Scarlet Rose Stallone (L) and Sophia Rose Stallone (R) pose for photos prior to the premiere of '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 August 2019. '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' will be released in US theater on 16 August. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, premiere ? Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019 Sylvester Stallone, Annabella Sciorra and Sophie Stallone are seen on the set of 'Tulsa King' in New York City Pictured: Sophie Stallone Ref: SPL5310922 170522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Sylvester has a close bond with all three of his daughters. He even helps guide them through unexpected areas of their lives. “He actually gives the best dating advice,” Sistine shared with HollywoodLife. “In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text. Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice…on how to cut them off. There are guys that have been broken up with, via my dad, and they have no idea.”

Sistine has followed in her dad’s footsteps as an actor. Her first on-screen role as the 2019 horror film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. She also starred in Randall Emmett‘s crime film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly.