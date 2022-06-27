Machine Gun Kelly Says He Almost Shot Himself During A Phone Call With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink gets real and gets real dark. In the new documentary that hit Hulu this week, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the time following his father’s death in 2020 and how close he came to taking his own life. “I flew to my dad’s apartment to clear all his stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn’t want to hear, and that f-cked me up even more because I couldn’t get closure on it,” said MGK (b. Colson Baker, 32), per Too Fab. “I wouldn’t leave my room, and I started getting really, really, really dark.”

“Megan [Fox] went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” said MGK, before sharing how close he came to ending it all. “I would always sleep with this shotgun next to my bed. One of the days, I just f-cking snapped. I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her. I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed.”

“Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realizing something’s not right,” he said. MGK said that both Megan and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, came to him with concerns over his behavior. This was a moment that MGK revealed he needed to “kick the drugs, for real, this time.”

MGk announced the passing of his father on July 5, 2020. “I had plans for the one-year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today,” he said while sharing photos and videos of the tour supporting his fourth studio album. Saying that Hotel Diablo was “everything I wanted to say, and I know it’s close to my fans,” he said that his father “took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life. I’m setting my phone down. ‪love you. Thank you guys for everything.”

“Megan’s been there for him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “She’s been a big help. And she’s also encouraged him to live a much healthier life. She’s a very good influence and just exactly what he needs right now.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink aims to show an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood” and more, according to a press release (per Billboard). It also claims to give “an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.”