Sistine Stallone, 22, Rocks Green Bikini During Beach Outing With Lookalike Mom Jennifer Flavin, 52

Sistine Stallone stunned in this emerald colored two-piece while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico with her mom and sisters Sophia & Scarlet!

Sistine Stallone, 22, is enjoying a getaway to sunny Tulum, Mexico! Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter was a bombshell in an emerald green bikini while hanging out with her mom Jennifer Flavin, 52, on Thursday, Sept. 24. The pair were seen lounging on the beach as they soaked up the sunshine. At one point, the 22-year-old was seen moving her hand through her blonde highlighted hair as she opted to go for a stroll.

Jennifer also looked incredible in a blue bikini as she stayed under the shade and scrolled through her phone. The mom-of-three kept her brunette locks back into a casual ponytail, and accessorized with layered necklaces. Jennifer also had a trusty pair of black sunglasses handy, opting to keep the shades conveniently resting on her head.

Sistine later posted a gorgeous photo in the bikini to her own Instagram, staring out at the scenic ocean view. “The tan lines were unreal,” she captioned the Sept. 26 post, tagging celeb-favorite swimwear brand Sommer, Sistine rocked the “Daria Emerald” bralette bikini top ($69) and matching bottom (also $69) for her day at the beach.

Her sisters Scarlet, 18, and Sophia, 24, were also present on the glam family getaway! “She my lil boo thang,” Sophia hilariously commented on Sistine’s photo, quoting a lyric from “Mood Swings” by the late Pop Smoke. The duo took to their own Instagram accounts to share bikini photos of their own, looking just as amazing as mom Jennifer and middle sister Sistine.

Sophia shared a photo of Sistine, friend Nicole Elattrache and herself in bikinis walking down the beach on Sept. 25, joking “we decided to move here.” Scarlet looked gorgeous in a floral printed bikini on her own Instagram. “met a new friend today,” she wrote, posting a second photo of a cat. Sistine couldn’t get enough of her sisters’ snap, commenting, “I pray each night that I will morph into your body. That I will physically change form and take your shape. That’s would be ~nice~.” Talk about sisterly love!