Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Leather Bustier Performing At Glastonbury Festival: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion coined the term ‘Hot Girl Summer‘ — and she just proved why! The 27-year-old rapper looked sexier than ever as she performed in a custom leather corset bodysuit by Burberry’s Ricardo Tisci at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday, June 25. Megan paired the lace-up BDSM number, that also included a belt and silver hardware, with a glam fur overcoat, leather hat, and gloves. She kept her face covered with a chic pair of sunglasses.

After the show, the Houston, Texas native gave fans a closer look at her sexy ensemble on Instagram, revealing she also wore fishnet tights with the one piece. Her makeup was on point too, including her signature dark lined red lip. “@glastofest was absolutely LEGENDARY last night THANK YOU THANK YOU UK HOTTIES we really had a f—ing blast,” she wrote in her caption, including three United Kingdom flag emojis. “BIG thank you to @riccardotisci17 AND THE WHOLE @burberry TEAM for my head to toe custom look,” she added, shouting out the legendary British luxury label.

She performed a slew of hits from the Tina Snow era and beyond during her set, including “Freak Nasty,” “Big Ol’ Freak,” her Cardi B collab “WAP,” and latest single “Plan B.” Like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, Megan also used the opportunity to take aim at the overturning of Roe V Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. The move dramatically transforms women’s reproductive health in America.

“You know I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say something about these stupid-a– men,” Megan, who holds a Bachelors degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University, said to the crowd. “Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all. The hot girls and hot boys do not support this s—. My body, my motherf—ing choice!” she declared to cheers of supports.