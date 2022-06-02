Megan Thee Stallion Twirls & Twerks In Black Lingerie In Sexy ‘Plan B’ Music Video: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion is leaving little to the imagination in her new “Plan B” music video. The 29-year-old Texas native strutted her stuff in two barely-there outfits in the June 2 release as she sang about not needing to be tied down by a man. “Still can’t believe I used to f—k with ya / Poppin’ Plan B’s ’cause I ain’t plan to be stuck with ya,” she rapped with her iconic sassy and straight-up attitude.

Her first look consisted of a black paneled bodysuit worn under the shoulder portion of a blazer. The blazer featured a crisscross design on the front. She also wore high-waisted black skinny jeans with most of the material cut out. She completed her look with black pumps.

Her second outfit featured just the black bodysuit paired with over-the-knee tights. The bodysuit showed off Meg’s curves and allowed her behind to be virtually bare. She wore the same black heels with both looks and styled her long, flowing hair into a sleek ponytail. She accessorized with large silver hoop earrings.

Both outfits are by French fashion label Mugler, and the music video’s director, Casey Cadwallader, is the creative director of the high-fashion brand. He came up with the minimalistic concept of the “Plan B” music video and pitched it to Meg in a 60-page guide after Meg reached out to him about directing the video, per W magazine. Meg is no stranger to Mugler, as she wore it to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and in her famous “WAP” music video with Cardi B. Meg is such a fan of the brand that she even called it out in “Plan B,” singing, “Mugler suit in my meetings.”

Meg is not the first superstar to don the Mugler brand. Dua Lipa, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat have all rocked Mugler bodysuits, with Dua having worn several bodysuits in various performances. She was an earlier fan of the brand, rocking one of their styles at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. It seems like dressing the world’s most popular female musicians has become routine for the brand, and creative director Casey said that’s the idea he had in mind. “There are a lot of bodysuits in the Mugler archive to begin with,” he told W magazine. “But I realized I really wanted to work for performers. Mugler is a house that everyone knows for couture, and I do ready-to-wear. Manfred Thierry Mugler’s work is decadent and huge and embroidered—and for me, the idea for doing these custom projects for celebrities is now [my way of] doing couture.”

As noted above, Meg released the minimalistic and sensual music video on June 2 after dropping “Plan B” on April 22. She promoted it via Instagram with a string of pictures that showed her seductively posing in a bathtub. She announced the music video on June 1.

The “Bae Goals” singer originally debuted “Plan B” live at Coachella. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she said on stage, per Uproxx. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”