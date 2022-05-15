Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sexy Mini Dress At Billboard Music Awards: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion is set to rock the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, and she proved that she is indeed the “Houston hottie” from the moment she stepped onto the awards-night carpet! Megan, 27, wore a smoky beige-ombre mini dress, open toed stilettos, and a chunky clear bracelet while posing for photographers ahead of her performance debut at the iconic awards show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Her dress featured an asymmetrical, futuristic halter strap and a long train, which she swept up in the air for photographers. Megan also rocked a full-glam face of makeup and long, silky hair for a completely perfect BBMA look.

The “Savage” rapper has had a big year, full of “firsts”. Fresh off her already-iconic debut at Coachella in April, Megan is clearly ready to take it to the next level. The WAP singer headlined the legendary music festival, rocking a jaw dropping silver cutout bodysuit (by Dolce & Gabbana) with fishnets and belting out live renditions of “Savage,” “Eat it,” “Body,” and of course, her Dua Lipa collab “Sweetest Pie.” Megan also previewed her hit “Plan B” at the festival and poured booze down a fan’s mouth — needless to say, she was a fan favorite.

The style queen has been making her fashion mark all year, confidently rocking racy Dolce & Gabbana at Coachella and head-to-toe gold Moschino at the Met Gala on May 2.

Megan’s predictably glamorous appearance at the BBMA’s is just one aspect of the American Music Award winner’s persona. “I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for a February 2021 cover story. “I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.’ But you have to go through things to become that person.”

For all its highlights, the year hasn’t been without drama — Megan finally spoke out about an alleged shooting incident with Tory Lanez in 2020 that left her foot injured. “It’s like everything happens so fast,” she said in an emotional April interview with Gayle King. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ He shot a couple of times and I was so scared.”

The rapper said she didn’t feel it should have come to that. “I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud,” she said. “This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”