Megan Thee Stallion’s Emotional 1st Interview After Tory Lanez Shooting: ‘I Was Really Scared’

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the infamous 2020 shooting incident where she was left wounded after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her following an argument about leaving a party early. During a preview clip (below) of her upcoming interview with Gayle King released on Sunday (April 24), the Grammy winner broke down in tears as she went into details about the night, saying she feared for her life.

Music megastar @theestallion sits down exclusively with @GayleKing for her first TV interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez, Monday on #CBSMornings. Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the alleged shooting. pic.twitter.com/iYDZdkOAMm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 24, 2022

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan began, explaining what transpired in the car before the alleged shooting. “But that’s, like, normal friend stuff. Like, we fuss about silly stuff all the time.” As she continued, her eyes began to fill with tears. “But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

She said she then got out of the car and that’s when the incident occurred. “It’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, bitch.” And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ He shot a couple of times and I was so scared.”

View Related Gallery Tory Lanez: Photos Of Rapper Tory Lanez Wireless Festival, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 05 Jul 2019 Tory Lanez performing during the Indigoat tour Chris Brown in concert, Oakland, USA - 15 Oct 2019

Megan claimed Tory was shooting over the window of the car door in her direction. “And I didn’t even want to move, I didn’t want to move too quick ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.” She added, “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

The interview — which will air Monday (April 25) on CBS Mornings — is the singer’s first sit down where she addresses the incident. Since the alleged shooting, which reportedly injured her foot, Megan has remained relatively quiet regarding it, except for a few social media postings. Tory, who has denied any wrongdoing on social media, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was also later arrested again for reportedly violating a judge’s orders not to contact Megan. He posted bail on both occasions and his next court hearing is scheduled for September.